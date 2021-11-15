Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 306,734 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.