Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $264.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 809.16%.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

