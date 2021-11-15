Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $13.06 Million in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 574,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,674,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYRN opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

