Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 110,384 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 299,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,795,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 76.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 208,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. Analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

