Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.48% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,096,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $18.16 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

