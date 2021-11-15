Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 104,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.03 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28.

