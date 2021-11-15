Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 87,044 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

