JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,812 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

