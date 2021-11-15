Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,503 shares of company stock valued at $161,320. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $351.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

