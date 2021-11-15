172,057 Shares in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.75 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

