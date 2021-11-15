JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $11.52 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

