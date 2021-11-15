JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 1,086.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CLSK stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

