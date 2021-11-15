JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,486 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of ACNB worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 63.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 40.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

