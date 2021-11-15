JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Fury Gold Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

