Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.12.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

