PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.02 on Monday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

