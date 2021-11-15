Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

