Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.19.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
