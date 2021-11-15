JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

