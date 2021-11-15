JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 over the last ninety days.

EWTX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

