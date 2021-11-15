Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

