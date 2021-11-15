Research Analysts Set Expectations for CMC Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $144.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

