JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

