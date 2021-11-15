CIBC Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.38.
Shares of CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.97.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.