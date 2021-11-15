CIBC Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.97.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

