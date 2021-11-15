CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

CAE opened at C$37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 94.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

