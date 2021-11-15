CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

TSE:CAE opened at C$37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

