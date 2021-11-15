Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IAS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

IAS stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

