AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.