Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

