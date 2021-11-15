Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 196,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

