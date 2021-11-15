Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

