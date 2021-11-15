Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
