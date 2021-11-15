Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

