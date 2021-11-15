ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. ITV has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

