Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.