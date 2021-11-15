M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th.

M&G stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

