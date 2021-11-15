Head to Head Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.61 $42.48 million $1.40 6.65 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 54.69% 51.36% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than TearLab.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats TearLab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

