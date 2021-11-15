Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $344.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

