Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $183.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $128,931,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 347.4% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $10,126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 219.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

