BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.