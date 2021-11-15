Wells Fargo & Company Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.14.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

