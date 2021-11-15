Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.69 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 273,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.