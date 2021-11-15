FY2024 Earnings Forecast for LiveVox Holding, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for LiveVox in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

LVOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $5.75 on Monday. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

