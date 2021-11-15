Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 564.14 ($7.37).

VSVS opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 930.08.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

