Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The firm has a market cap of £255.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

