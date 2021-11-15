Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.39.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

