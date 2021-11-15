Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.