Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.
IDOX stock opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.85. The company has a market capitalization of £322.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.33 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07).
IDOX Company Profile
