Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.85. The company has a market capitalization of £322.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. IDOX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.33 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07).

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

