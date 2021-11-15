Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

Avast stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 575.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.21. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

