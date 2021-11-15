Head to Head Survey: Pro-Dex (PDEX) and The Competition

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pro-Dex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.60% 11.72% Pro-Dex Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 993 4132 7512 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Pro-Dex’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 20.77 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.95

Pro-Dex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

