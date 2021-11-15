Contrasting Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This table compares Sovos Brands and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sovos Brands and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $38.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.77 $40.88 million $0.67 58.97

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.