UBS Group Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

