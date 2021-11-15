UBS Group Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

